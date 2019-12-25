Five Corners Chilliwack – Christmas Update

Chilliwack – The first real stand out piece of the Algra Brothers Chilliwack Five Corners reboot is just across the street from the BIA office on Five Corners.

The brick work is stunning and renters should be able to move in, later in 2020.

This will give you an idea of how the rest of the project will look. Also how similar in design this is, to the Algra Brothers rejuvenation project that was done off Five Corners in Abbotsford.

….and then there is the construction crew dog…or security dog… or both.

Enjoy.