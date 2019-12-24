Opinion – 3 Big Time Xmas Stressors

Halifax – (Glynis Sherwood Counseling) – Challenging family dynamics and other factors can be huge stressors during the holiday season. Learn about the 3 Biggest Stressors – some which you may have never realized – and how to deal with them effectively.

Christmas can be a restorative time or a time of great emotional challenges – or a bit of both. Personal, social or family expectations that we ‘show up’ in a continuously upbeat and hyper-social manner can amount to a lot of pressure to be someone we are not, especially if family of origin dynamics are challenging. This sets the stage for stress and anxiety. On top of external and internal expectations about how we ‘should’ be, Christmas can also be tough due to ongoing relationship challenges, emotional difficulties, compulsive habits or financial problems.

If you are anticipating difficulties – or just feeling some stress about Christmas – then read on to learn some helpful strategies for dealing with the season’s tests and trials, so you can have the break you want and deserve.

The Big 3 Christmas Stressors and How to Deal With Them – Read Whole Article Here .