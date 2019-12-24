Langley Township New Years Day 2020 – Skating, Polar Bear Plunge

Langley Township – Start the new year with a splash, take to the ice, or explore a collection of historical curios through programs and events presented by the Township of Langley.

Brave souls who want to dive in to 2020 by enduring the elements are invited to take part in the annual Polar Bear Plunge. The chilly event returns New Year’s Day to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC), and guests are encouraged to take a wintry dip in the outdoor pool to earn bragging rights and check off their bucket lists. The Plunge is free and will be held at the ACUCC, 27032 Fraser Highway, at noon on Wednesday, January 1. To register, visit tol.ca/events. The first 150 people to sign up will receive a 2020 Polar Bear Plunge crest.

The new year is a great time to test out the skates or hockey stick that were found under the Christmas tree. Join the New Year’s Eve Family Hockey event on Tuesday, December 31 at ACUCC from 12:00 to 2:00pm, or the Winter Classic Family Hockey Game, January 1 at ACUCC from 12:00 to 3:00pm. Guests can also celebrate New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 – 42 Avenue, with public skating from 1:00 to 3:00pm on December 31 and January 1. On Thursday, January 2, Aldergrove Credit Union is sponsoring a free public skate at ACUCC from 3:30 to 5:30pm. For more skating opportunities in the Township, visit tol.ca/skate.

If a glimpse of history in an indoor, heated space is more to your taste, visit the Langley Centennial Museum at 9135 King Street in Fort Langley this new year. The museum reopens after the holidays on Thursday, January 2, and visitors have until Thursday, January 16 to check out the Langley Collects exhibit. Full of interesting items, passionate people, and stirring stories, the exhibition features curiosities collected by local residents, ranging from jewelry and needlework samplers to irons and Expo 86 items. Visit museum.tol.ca.

To help get 2020 off to an active start and make those new year’s resolutions a reality, explore the many fitness and recreation options offered by the Township for all ages, interests, and abilities. Check out Fitness Centres, swimming, ice skating, drop-in sports, and more. Discover ways to stay healthy at local recreation and community centres at tol.ca/guides, and find drop-in activity schedulesat tol.ca/reccalendars.