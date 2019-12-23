UPDATE – New Signage For Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack – DECEMBER 23 UPDATE – Merry Xmas, the Coliseum has the new bow tie in time for Christmas. On Monday afternoon Mayor Ken Popove joined Brian Maloney and Barry Douglas of the Chilliwack Chiefs to check out the recently completed Chilliwack Coliseum sign!

DECEMBER 11 ORIGINAL STORY – It’s like waiting for the Christmas presents to be unwrapped. In this case, waiting for the wrapping to go back on !

The Chilliwack Coliseum, formally Prospera Centre, has been going through the change in make up. First with the Social Media posts, then the interior signs and now the exterior.

We still don’t know when the great unveil will happen for the large sign on the main entrance on Hodgins, but the entrance way is shaping up.