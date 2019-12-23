Chilliwack Fire – Unattended Cooking Oil Causes Storey Avenue Apartment Fire

Chilliwack – On Monday afternoon (December 23, @2:30PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire alarm activated in an apartment complex in the 45000 block of Storey Avenue.

Firefighters responded from fire halls 1 and 4, and on arrival, reported alarm bells and light smoke in the hallway of the three-story apartment complex.

Firefighters found that one of the residents of the apartment complex had a pot on the stove which caught fire and spread to the kitchen cabinets. The resident quickly used a fire extinguisher to control and extinguish the fire.

Fire crew’s setup ventilation and assessed the apartment until the fire was out.The apartment suite suffered minor fire and smoke damage.

This was considered accidental and no one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire reminds the public to never leave cooking unattended and that smoke alarms save lives.