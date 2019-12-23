7th Annual Family-Friendly New Year’s Variety Show, At Both the Vancouver Playhouse, Abbotsford Art Centre

Abbotsford/Vancouver – Cirque acrobats fly high. Balloons fall from the sky. The 7th Annual Family-Friendly New Year’s Variety Show, now at both the Vancouver Playhouse and Abbotsford Art Centre, promises to be the biggest yet. Appropriate for the whole family, this New Year’s tradition includes one of BC’s largest balloon drops.



Attendees can ring in 2020 with the show’s comedic host and juggler Daniel Zindler and his cast of fools, including circus aerialists, a basketball trickster from New York City, and local favourites magician Travis Bernhardt and the Tim Sars Band.



“What sets this event apart is the flexibility it offers families. With an earlier finishing time, it gives everyone time to either head home to put their young ones to bed, or continue enjoying the atmosphere that is Downtown Vancouver on New Year’s Eve. You can catch our show, and still not miss the midnight fireworks,” says Daniel Zindler.

Vancouver

December 31st, 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Vancouver Playhouse

600 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Abbotsford

January 1st, 3:00 p.m.

Abbotsford Arts Centre

2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford BC



*Doors Open: One Hour Prior



Tickets

Tickets from $29 at 604-817-1315 or Circus3.com