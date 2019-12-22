FVRD Releases Official Community Plan For Hemlock Valley

Hemlock Valley – 2020 and beyond looks rather interesting from a business perspective for Hemlock Valley. The resorts area master plan for the next 15 to 20 years will be highlighted in upcoming open houses in 2020.

The dates to be announced in the new year by the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District.

This on the heels of a major facelift for the Sasquatch Resort (Formally Hemlock Valley Ski Resort). Sasquatch is looking ahead to becoming an all season facility with everything from skiing to mountain bike trails.

Housing and community growth will also be a serious focus.

The basis of the community plan was released in November and can be found here.It is 181 pages of detail.

Wendy Bales, Director, Electoral Area C of the FVRD told FVN:

Over the next few months, FVRD staff and myself as the area C director, will be consulting with residents, the Sasquatch resort owner and Sts’Ailes first nations to define and refine details of the Hemlock Official Community Plan (OCP) in order to fine tune this early draft.

Having personally been to earlier OCP meetings, as well as the first master plan meetings with the current resort owner and Sts’Ailes first nations, it is exciting to see how much ideas have evolved.

A few of many ideas that I have talked with local residents and staff about, are mutual interests in the trails and park. The existing tennis courts could be upgraded to be multipurposed and multi-seasoned for uses in other sports, as well as recreational fun ideas. Besides tennis and lacrosse, the court could be used for concerts in the park, a picnic area on the periphery, as well as retrofitting the court to an ice rink in winter. Other ideas for some of the connecting trails and park uses could be for snowshoeing, cross country, biking, ATV’s or horse trails.

Another interest talked about to work on, would be a multipurpose venue or community hall, to house area history, with an emphasis on first nations story boards and art, along with an emergency hub with supplies. At an emergency preparedness meeting earlier this year, the need for a messaging hub, an alternate exit route in case of fires or avalanches, as well as back-up power for longer cell connectivity, was brought up.

So, while the above mentioned, is just a small sample of a few ideas to discuss, the OCP draft plan has been an evolving work, that FVRD staff and myself look forward to collaborating on over the next few months, with all stakeholders.