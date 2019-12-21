FVN AM News Sat Dec 21, 2019. Windsor Plywood CHWK Fire, IHIT Bust, BC Holiday Transit, CDN Tire (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn December 21, 2019

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Sat Dec 21, 2019. Windsor Plywood CHWK Fire, IHIT Bust in Abby, BC Holiday Transit, Canadian Tire Moving To Cottonwood Mall.

