Windsor Plywood Chilliwack Location Destroyed By Fire (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Shaun Glazier) – Just after 2 PM on Friday afternoon, fire erupted in the back lot of Chilliwack’s Windsor Plywood (Vedder and Alder). Chilliwack Fire crews started their attack at the back but the fire quickly engulfed the main building.

Fortunately no one was hurt but being so close to Christmas, no one will have a job to go to after the holidays.

There are concerns for a new apartment building next door and fire crews are making sure there is no damage there. The fire is also close to the office of Chilliwack Hospice Society and MLA Laurie Throness as well as a Remax office.

Traffic on Vedder will be a mess for the next few hours.

More to come.