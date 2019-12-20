Kenny Jones To Replace Retiring Scott Reilly As Star FM Co-Host

Chilliwack – The big retirement day for Star FM’s Scott Reilly has arrived. His last show with co-host Lisa Stevens was Friday morning. A in house video tribute was already shown to Scott, as made up of current and former co-workers, broadcasters, friends and family.

In a nut shell, that video is NSFW (lol).

After 34 years of waking up the Valley, from CHWK AM to Radio Max to Star FM (and 40 years in radio), “Scooter” gets to sleep in, spend more time with family and golf!

Star FM’s Scott Reilly

Scott’s replacement is someone very familiar to Valley listeners.

Alongside Lisa Stevens, Kenny Jones will fill Scott’s chair starting January 6 and starting things off with a band. They’ll be giving away a trip to Jamaica.

Jones has been heard on Star FM in the past as well as KiSS Radio Chilliwack/Vancouver, Jack FM Vancouver and Country 101 Ottawa.

Star FM’s Lisa Stevens and Kenny Jones

