Sasquatch Mountain’s (Formerly Hemlock Valley Ski Resort) First New Chairlift Since 1978 – Opens December 21

Agassiz -INTRODUCING: The Yeti Cruiser…Sasquatch Mountain’s(formerly known as Hemlock Valley Ski Resort) first new chairlift since 1978.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort is excited to announce the completion of the new chairlift which has been named the “Yeti Cruiser.” This coincides with the ski resort’s 50 year anniversary and the first groundbreaking step towards their recently approved 1.5 Billion dollar expansion plan.

Replacing the two-person Skyline chair (aka Red Chair) is a brand new fixed-grip quad chair by Leitner Poma. The lift is equipped with a state of the art conveyor belt loading system, the first of its kind in BC.This new system provides a seamless loading experience making the process much easier and more accessible for beginners and families.

The Yeti Cruiser chair boasts 117, four-person chairs operating at a20% increase in speed over the predecessor Skyline Chair which had only 88 double chairs. This upgrade will allow skiers and boarders to spend less time on the chairlift and more time on the slopes. The installation and testing of the chair is complete and will be opening to the public for the projected opening day of December 21st.

Of course, Snow pending.