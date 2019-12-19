Major Meth Bust Inside Pacific Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) In a media release, Correctional Service of Canada revealed that on December 6, a package containing contraband was seized at Pacific Institution.

This included 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1 cell phone, 2 cell phone chargers, 1 small bottle containing liquid methamphetamine, 1 SD card, 1 SD card reader, and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $82,000.

CSC did not say if this bust resulted in a full lockdown.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.