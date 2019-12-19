District Of Mission Council – Christmas Card

Mission – Mission Mayor Pam Alexis posted the District Council Christmas Card for 2019. One of their gift wishes for 2020 , outside of paying the bills and a new sewer system line under the Fraser to the Abbotsford Treatment plant — will be the green light to go from District to City status.

Council had a photo taken recently for our Christmas cards and for other articles and bulletins going out in 2020. In my address to the Chamber of Commerce I talked about 2019, a year that was full of hard work, determination and love. This photo to me is really about the love part. My final day of meetings is today and starting from tomorrow I will need to begin to make Christmas happen in earnest. Wish me luck! Merry Christmas everyone!