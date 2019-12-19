Chilliwack Fire – Electrical Fire Destroys Travel Trailer On Viscount Place

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (December 19, @1:30AM) the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 8000 block of Viscount Place.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1,4, 5 and 6, and on arrival, reported a fully involved travel trailer in the back yard of the residence.

The fire was noticed by a passerby who called 911and then alerted the owners of the fire, who were asleep in their home. The travel trailer was vacant at the time of the fire, but was in close proximity to other structures and hedges on the property.

Firefighters gained control of the fire quickly preventing the fire from spreading. The travel trailer suffered major fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, caused by the failure of an extension cord which was plugged into the home’s electrical system and the travel trailer.

No one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire Department want to remind owners extension cords are for temporary use only. Have a qualified electrician determine if additional circuits or wall outlets are needed.