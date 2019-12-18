Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation Signs License Agreement With Township For ‘Langley Learning Farm’

Langley Township – It’s a place where people can gain an agricultural education and find out about food production is being developed through a community partnership that wants the public to know the past, present, and future of farming.

The Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation (LSAF) has signed a license agreement with the Township of Langley to utilize portions of the Derek Doubleday Arboretum for a ‘Langley Learning Farm,’ demonstrating our rich agricultural heritage, current food production and technology of future systems.

The ‘Langley Learning Farm’ envisions a facility to demonstrate community-based food skills, develop a student-led farm, contribute to the food security of Langley, and inform about aboriginal, historical and current food growing practices.

A partnership of community-based Langley organizations, including the School of Horticulture at KPU, School District 35, Langley Environmental Partners Society, LSAF, and Seyem Qwantlen, has been working together for three years to develop the Langley Learning Farm.

“With agriculture and food an essential foundation of the economy in Langley, a learning centre such as this farm will benefit both urban and rural citizens,” said Dave Melnychuk, President of the Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation.

“The proposal includes a large element of education, linking the past, present and future of horticultural food production along the Hudson’s Bay portage route of Glover Road, and the rewarding career opportunities for the next generation,” commented Gary Jones, faculty member at KPU, who has been part of the planning team.

The Langley Learning Farm, on the Agricultural Land Reserve at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, will build on the successful programs established by the Arboretum Botanical Society of Langley, Langley Environmental Partners Society, and other community groups. The Langley Learning Farm will integrate, partner, and cooperate with all other users at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

The Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation, a non-profit established in 2011, is dedicated to building the capacity and knowledge of agriculture in Langley.

For more information, contact Al Neufeld, Langley Township’s Deputy Director, Public Spaces and Community Initiatives, at aneufeld@tol.ca or 604.533.6085orLangley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation’s Carol Paulson at 604.534.6098