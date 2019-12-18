Contract Awarded For Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project

Delta/Richmond/New Westminster – The Province has awarded a fixed-price contract to design and build the Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project.

These upgrades will improve travel time and safety for commuters along this trade corridor.

The contract was awarded to Pacific Gateway Constructors General Partnership. The Pacific Gateway Constructors team includes:

* CMI-Hwy 91 Limited Partnership

* Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.

* BelPacific Excavating and Shoring

* McElhanney Engineering Services Ltd.

The project includes a combination of improvements to Highway 91, Highway 17 and the Highway 91 Connector, including:

* improvements to Highway 91 at Nordel Interchange;

* upgrades to the Highway 91 Connector at Nordel Way intersection;

* a new interchange at Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector (Sunbury); and

* a new interchange at River Road connecting to Highway 17.

Once complete, these upgrades will provide an easier commute for residents and commercial vehicles through increased highway efficiency. Better merge lanes, additional interchanges and improved acceleration lanes will improve safety for all drivers. Major construction works for the project will start in early 2020 with completion scheduled for 2023.

This project is part of a $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project package being delivered by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Following the procurement process for the design-build agreement, the project budget was increased from $245.2 million to $260.2 million to reflect a variety of factors, including current market conditions.

Funding partners for this project include the Government of Canada through the National Infrastructure component of the New Building Canada Fund, the Province of British Columbia and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. The $5.2-million 27B Avenue upgrades component of this project is complete and was funded by the Tsawwassen First Nation.

Highway 91/17 Deltaport Way Project:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-infrastructure/projects/highway-91-17-deltaport