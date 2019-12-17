Public Input Sought On Hunting Regulation Changes In BC

Victoria – Proposed hunting, trapping, motor vehicle restriction and firearms restriction regulation changes for 2020 to 2022 are online and available for public review and feedback.

Based on regional requirements and conditions, the intent of these regulation adjustments is to promote the conservation of wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as to optimize sustainable hunting and trapping opportunities.

Web-posting the proposed regulation changes gives hunters and trappers who are not affiliated with stakeholder groups, as well as members of the public, a chance to have input into the regulatory process. Feedback collected through the website will be used to inform final decision-making.

The public comment period will end January 17, 2020.

A complete list and description of the regulation change proposals can be viewed at: http://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/ahte/