Abbotsford Police Open Letter To Heartless Thief Of Senior’s Stolen Scooter

Abbotsford – “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch”.

Abbotsford Police issued an open letter to a property offender who stole the scooter of a senior with mobility issues.

To Whom it May Concern,

As you may recall, on the night of November 30, 2019, you entered a garage in the 33300 block of Wren Crescent in Abbotsford. Once inside, you noticed a shiny red mobility scooter, and decided to cowardly steal it from the garage. Granted, the garage was left open by mistake by the home owner, but the open door was not an invitation to you to take the Shoprider Trailblazer scooter.

We have attached a photo of the scooter in case you forgot what it looks like. You may have noticed the “Honk if you love Neil Diamond” and the Canucks “Fin” stickers on the scooter’s rear bumper

What you didn’t know was that the owner, a 65-year-old Abbotsford resident, suffers from MS. The MS has severely limited her mobility, and she relies on this scooter for transportation. She kindly requests that her scooter be returned.

Should anyone see this scooter or know where the Abbotsford Police can pick it up, please call 604-859-5225 or text 222973. We are all hoping for its safe return.

PS- quit stealing everyone’s stuff.