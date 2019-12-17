A Provincial Made-In-BC (Non 12 Step) Support For People Living With Addictions/Alcoholism

Victoria – A new made-in B.C. guideline helps fill a crucial gap in the province’s system of care for people with addictions and dealing with high-risk drinking or alcohol-use disorder.

This non 12 step program will be connected to services that better suit their needs.

The Provincial Guideline for the Clinical Management of High-Risk Drinking and Alcohol Use Disorder has been announced by Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and representatives from the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU) in Vancouver.

The guideline helps bridge the gap between research and practice and will be used by clinicians to manage and treat high-risk drinking and alcohol-use disorder, resulting in more people accessing better, quality care.

The guideline also includes recommendations to improve early screening and intervention in primary care settings for youth aged 12 to 25 and adults, as well as new tools for withdrawal management and guidance for continuing care.

FYI:

Alcohol addiction is the most common substance-use disorder in B.C.

Over 20% of British Columbians over the age of 12 are currently taking part in heavy drinking.

Nearly 200 health conditions are associated with long-term high alcohol consumption.

Average consumption levels as low as one or two standard drinks per day are directly or indirectly linked to increased risk of at least eight different types of cancer, as well as numerous other serious medical conditions.

Read the guideline: www.bccsu.ca/aud-guideline