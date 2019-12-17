5th Annual Women Against Multiple Sclerosis (WAMS) Luncheon Raises $180K For Ground-Breaking MS Research

Vancouver – An incredible total of over $180,000 was raised at the fifth annual Women Against multiple sclerosis (MS) luncheon, to help support vital research and enhance the quality of life for those affected by MS.



The popular fundraising event, which took place November 22 at the Vancouver Fairmont Hotel, provides guests with an opportunity to hear inspirational stories from influential female leaders like successful entrepreneur and transformative leadership expert Zahra Al-Harazi, Impact Speaker Winona Hartvikson and 2019 WAMS Honouree Christine Sinclair.



This year’s honouree Christine Sinclair, whose mother lives with MS, was being recognized for her exceptional and continued support of the fight to end MS. She reflected on the life-changing experience of her first WAMS Luncheon.



“At this event, I met other people that were living with MS, other daughters of people living with MS, researchers and people that were truly making a difference in the community,” said Sinclair. “I remember leaving knowing I was going to help, and I was going to do whatever I could to help make a difference.”



The three-time Olympian and Canadian women’s soccer team captain has been one of Canada’s most public figures in the campaign to end MS, supporting A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS and serving as honorary chair of the MS Society Acts of Greatness campaign.



“I count myself as one of the privileged to have had the chance to spend time with Christine,” explained Dr. Pamela Valentine, MS Society of Canada President and CEO. “Behind the super-athlete persona is an unassuming woman who has a significant desire to set a world class example as a human being — on and off the soccer field. To me, she’s an incredible champion in the community and one that the MS community has adopted as one of our own.”