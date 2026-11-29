Vancouver/Surrey – Asim Ali, a mortgage broker serving Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and Principal Broker of DLC A.I.M.I. Collective Mortgage Group, has won Broker of the Year, Regional, Western Canada at the 2026 Canadian Mortgage Awards. Canadian Mortgage Professional announced the winners on November 25. The regional award covers brokers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and 2026 was the program’s 20th year.

The win follows Canadian Mortgage Professional’s 2026 Top 75 Mortgage Brokers in Canada ranking, where Asim placed #4.

Asim has helped more than 5,000 families reach their mortgage goals, with clients across British Columbia, from Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam to Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack. His work covers first homes, renewals, self employed and newcomer mortgages, and private lending. He has worked from his office in Newton, Surrey since 2016, is licensed by the BC Financial Services Authority (licence MB502104) and is also licensed in Alberta and Ontario.

Asim works with homeowners and buyers across the Fraser Valley, from Langley and Abbotsford to Mission and Chilliwack.

With the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision on December 9, Asim is available to explain what it means for BC homeowners renewing a mortgage in the next year and for home buyers.

Canadian Mortgage Awards 2026 winners: https://canadianmortgageawards.com/2026-winners-excellence-awardees

More about the award: https://asimali.ca/asim-ali-broker-of-the-year-western-canada-2026

About Asim Ali

Asim Ali is a BC mortgage broker serving Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and Principal Broker of DLC A.I.M.I. Collective Mortgage Group, a Dominion Lending Centres brokerage at Suite 311, 7327 137 St, Surrey, BC. More at https://asimali.ca.