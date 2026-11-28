Abbbotsford – The Salvation Army, serving the communities of Abbotsford and Mission, officially launched its 2026 Christmas Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 27th, its largest fundraising drive of the year.

With a goal of $200,000, the Christmas Kettle Campaign will enable our local Salvation Army unit to provide practical assistance to individuals and families who have fallen on hard times. All the funds raised will support the programs and services offered at the Centre of Hope on Gladys Avenue.

“We are excited to invite the communities of Abbotsford and Mission to participate in this year’s campaign in a fun and meaningful way,” says Cam Friesen, Kettle Coordinator. “Ring the bells for a day with your friends, family, co-workers, church groups, sport teams and more. Everyone is welcome, regardless of age. We still have more than 300 two-hour shifts to fill between November 27th – December 24th. We are so grateful to all that have signed up to date as well as all of our community partners and sponsors. We could not do this without you!

To volunteer and ring the bells, contact Cam Friesen – cascade.kettles@salvationarmy. ca or the Kettle Hotline 604.309.0660.

One of our long-time annual supporters’ states, “The Salvation Army is often the first line of support in our community for disaster response and is always present to help the less fortunate in Abbotsford. The Abbotsford-Sumas Rotary Club is proud to help staff the Christmas kettles to support the great work done by the Salvation Army. “

There are 15 kettle locations this year – 12 in Abbotsford and 3 in Mission, staffed by wonderful kettle hosts. The Angel Tree will once again be at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre from November 27th – December 14th allowing the community to choose tags and shop for the wish lists of local children. Tip Tap technology is back, making it convenient to donate by debit or credit card and at the kettles.

“The Salvation Army has been serving the communities of Abbotsford and Mission for over 39 years” say Majors Ruth and Ian Gillingham. “This year is unlike any other as we have worked alongside our community partners to care for and meet the needs, of so many. This Christmas season, The Salvation Army will continue to be mobilized to share hope wherever there is hardship due to the generosity of our donors and volunteers.”