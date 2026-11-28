Fraser Valley – Even though City of Chilliwack funding has been restored to Chilliwack Restorative Justice, who in the past, operated Operating Red Nose safe ride home service for the Christmas holidays, ORN will not run in Chilliwack this holiday season.

ICBC is funding the program in 2026 but no volunteer organization is involved in the Fraser Valley, OR Vancouver for that matter.

From the ORN website:

​​​​​​​​​​​Operation Red Nose​

Named in honour of Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all, Operation Red Nose provides rides to drivers and their passengers who feel unfit to drive for any reason — no questions asked — during the holiday season.​​

How it works

If you feel unfit to drive home, you can request a ride through the:

A team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home saf​​ely: one drives your vehicle, a second navigates and a third volunteer follows in an escort vehicle to pick up the two volunteers once they drop you off.​

Communities with Operation Red Nose

In 2026, Operation Red Nose will operate on Friday and Saturday nights in the following B.C. communities:

Kamloops: November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 26 and 31

Prince George: from November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 31

Williams Lake: from November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 31

ICBC has been a proud partner of Operation Red Nose since it began in B.C. in 1996. Supporting Operation Red Nose is one way ICBC helps everyone in B.C. plan ahead and get home safely during the holidays.