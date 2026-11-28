Fraser Valley – Even though City of Chilliwack funding has been restored to Chilliwack Restorative Justice, who in the past, operated Operating Red Nose safe ride home service for the Christmas holidays, ORN will not run in Chilliwack this holiday season.
ICBC is funding the program in 2026 but no volunteer organization is involved in the Fraser Valley, OR Vancouver for that matter.
Operation Red Nose
Named in honour of Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all, Operation Red Nose provides rides to drivers and their passengers who feel unfit to drive for any reason — no questions asked — during the holiday season.
How it works
If you feel unfit to drive home, you can request a ride through the:
- Operation Red Nose website
- Operation Red Nose mobile app (available for iPhone and Android)
A team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home safely: one drives your vehicle, a second navigates and a third volunteer follows in an escort vehicle to pick up the two volunteers once they drop you off.
Communities with Operation Red Nose
In 2026, Operation Red Nose will operate on Friday and Saturday nights in the following B.C. communities:
- Kamloops: November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 26 and 31
- Prince George: from November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 31
- Williams Lake: from November 27-28, December 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 31
ICBC has been a proud partner of Operation Red Nose since it began in B.C. in 1996. Supporting Operation Red Nose is one way ICBC helps everyone in B.C. plan ahead and get home safely during the holidays.
- Providing auto insurance to protect volunteers and their passengers.
- Producing promotional materials.
- Encouraging employees to volunteer in their communities.