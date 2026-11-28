Fraser Valley/Ottawa/Toronto (with files from Broadcast Dialogue/Numeris/radiocount) – FVN has acquired the Fraser Valley radio ratings for the Fall 2026. Abbotsford’s Country 107 and Rogers (owner) does not subscribe as they are the only original broadcaster in that market.

Chilliwack is different as Star FM and KiSS are Rogers and JR FM (89.5) is Pattison.

CBC and Rogers have repeaters throughout the Valley, but they are not counted as original broadcast locations.

Traditionally Praise 106 does very well in the Abbotsford market, but they are not documented as they are an American Radio Outlet from Lynden Washington.

Radio Ratings Fall 2026 Supplied to FVN

Radio Ratings Fall 2026 Supplied to FVN

From Broadcast Dialogue: Radio maintained a weekly audience of two million listeners, aged 12+, across 19 Canadian markets in the October/Fall 2026 radioCount survey, bolstered by an increase in time spent listening (TSL) in continuously measured markets and audience growth for Hot AC and Country formats.

Covering 16 markets measured annually each fall (Charlottetown, Fredericton, Saint John, Sydney, Chatham, Cornwall, Guelph, Owen Sound, Pembroke, Sarnia, Wingham, Brandon, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Chilliwack, Kamloops), alongside the three continuously measured markets of Belleville, Peterborough, and Thunder Bay, ON, the survey recorded an average weekly reach of nearly 960,000 adults, aged 18–49, and 885,000 adults, aged 25–54, across all 19 markets.

Listeners spent an average of 18 hours per week tuned in, up 0.4 per cent from Fall 2025, bringing total weekly hours tuned to 36.4 million.

Fall-only markets

In the 16 markets measured annually, radio reached 1.65 million listeners, 12+, every week, including 786,800 adults, aged 18–49, and 729,400 adults, 25–54.

Men aged 25–54 remained the most engaged demographic, tuning in for an average of 19.5 hours per week (down 0.3 per cent from Fall 2025) – nearly two hours above the overall 12+ average of 17.6 hours.

Pop stations – encompassing Adult Contemporary (AC), Hot AC, and Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) – remained the top-performing group, generating more than 9.6 million combined weekly hours tuned and a 33% market share.

Hot AC saw its market share with Adults 18–49 climb to 23.1% from 22.2%. Weekly reach for the format among A18–49 rose 3.1%, outpacing overall demo reach growth of 1.2%.

Country stations delivered nearly five million weekly hours tuned across the 16 markets. Among Adults 25–54, the format’s market share rose to 17.7% from 16.4%, while average weekly time spent listening in that demographic grew 6.3% to 14.8 hours.