Langley/Chilliwack – A five-year-old Langley author will meet readers at The Book Man’s Local Author Pop Up in Chilliwack on Sunday, December 6, 2-5 PM. Cali Chorney will be at a table in the covered area out front of the store at 45939 Wellington Avenue, with copies of her first picture book, The Pink Star Christmas.



The Pink Star Christmas is a 24-page picture book about a girl named Isla. On Christmas Eve, Isla finds three little lost reindeer and helps them find a cozy place to rest. But on Christmas morning there are no presents under the tree. Can a trail of tiny pink stars lead her to a very special surprise? It is Book 1 of Isla’s Holiday Adventures.



The story is Cali’s, told in her own words. Her dad, Justin Chorney, helped publish it, and the illustrations were created from her ideas using AI image tools.

The paperback is also available on Amazon.ca

(https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0HRRGQCRK) and as a Kindle ebook

(https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0HRX79C38).



Event details

Local Author Pop Up with Cali Chorney, author of The Pink Star Christmas

Sunday, December 6, 2026, 2-5 PM

The Book Man, 45939 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack, at the table in the covered area out front

Books: $20 per book at the table

Also: Visitors can enter a raffle for a $25 used-book gift card, and

The Book Man will have hot apple cider or hot chocolate on hand.



The Book Man is a family-run, locally owned new and used bookstore in historic downtown Chilliwack, with a second location in Abbotsford. Owners also operate Witchy Boo Books in District 1881 in Chilliwack.