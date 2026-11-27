Victoria (with files from FNLC/Vista/Black Press/CBC/Global/Google AI) – B.C. First Nations leaders are warning of widespread legal battles and “lawyering up” after Premier Lorne Doerkson formally instructed his new cabinet to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

Key Developments

The Catalyst: On November 24, 2026, Premier Lorne Doerkson issued mandate letters directing new Attorney General Caroline Elliott and Indigenous Relations Minister Scott McInnis to draft legislation to repeal DRIPA—which could be introduced as early as spring 2027—alongside a new Property Rights Defence Act. [1, 2]

On November 24, 2026, Premier Lorne Doerkson issued mandate letters directing new Attorney General Caroline Elliott and Indigenous Relations Minister Scott McInnis to draft legislation to repeal DRIPA—which could be introduced as early as spring 2027—alongside a new Property Rights Defence Act. [1, 2] First Nations Response: Robert Phillips, a political executive with the First Nations Summit and the First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC), stated that repealing DRIPA without a meaningful replacement will lead to “dire consequences” and endless litigation, warning that “everybody will be lawyering up”. [1]

Robert Phillips, a political executive with the First Nations Summit and the First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC), stated that repealing DRIPA without a meaningful replacement will lead to “dire consequences” and endless litigation, warning that “everybody will be lawyering up”. [1] Escalating Rhetoric: Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) Grand Chief Stewart Phillip stood by his earlier characterization of the repeal plan as a “declaration of war,” warning that ripping up the 2019 reconciliation framework will trigger a “protracted legal battle” and disrupt major resource projects that rely on Indigenous consent. [1, 2]

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) Grand Chief Stewart Phillip stood by his earlier characterization of the repeal plan as a “declaration of war,” warning that ripping up the 2019 reconciliation framework will trigger a “protracted legal battle” and disrupt major resource projects that rely on Indigenous consent. [1, 2] Lack of Engagement: First Nations leaders noted they have been largely sidelined since the B.C. Conservative Party won its October 2026 majority government, expressing frustration that the premier and ministers have not yet met with the FNLC. [1, 2]

Legal & Political Context

Recent Court Rulings: Tensions over DRIPA escalated following a December 2025 B.C. Court of Appeal ruling in favour of the Gitxaała and Ehattesaht First Nations, which held that DRIPA obligations are legally enforceable regarding mineral claims. While the previous NDP government briefly considered suspending parts of DRIPA in early 2026 before backing down under pressure, the incoming Conservative government has committed to full repeal to address what it characterizes as legal and economic uncertainty. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Constitutional Fallback: First Nations leaders emphasize that repealing provincial legislation like DRIPA does not extinguish their underlying inherent or Aboriginal title and rights protected under Section 35 of Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982. Without DRIPA’s collaborative framework, Nations will increasingly rely on Section 35 court challenges to assert jurisdiction and halt unconsented development. [1, 2]