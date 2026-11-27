Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) Board has elected their Chair and Vice-Chair, both by acclamation, at the Board meeting held November 26, 2026. Annual election of Chair and Vice-Chair positions is required as part of Provincial legislation. Additionally, on November 26, 2026, the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District Board (FVRHD) election was held, where the Chair and Acting-Chair were elected, both by acclamation. The Chair, Vice-Chair, and Acting-Chair are one-year term positions.

City of Chilliwack Councillor, Chris Kloot takes on his first term as Board Chair following his two terms as Board Vice-Chair from 2024-2026. City of Abbotsford Councillor, Patricia Ross is serving as the FVRD Board Vice-Chair. City of Abbotsford Mayor, Ross Siemens is the new Chair for the FVRHD Board, and City of Chilliwack Councillor, Nicole Read will serve as the Acting-Chair for the FVRHD Board.

“While we may represent different areas within our region, be it an electoral area, a resort municipality or a member municipality, we share a common goal, making the Fraser Valley Regional District an even better place to live, to work, to do business, and to raise our families,” said Chris Kloot, FVRD Board Chair. “Let’s get to work and do exactly that,” he said.

“Together, we have an informed voice that will identify community needs, emerging issues, while we advocate for equitable access to services and facilities from each of the appropriate levels of government,” said Ross Siemens, FVRHD Board Chair. “We all have a role in health care and by working collaboratively, we can build strong, evidence-informed advocacy positions that reflect the regional priorities and needs,” he said.

The FVRD is the third most populous regional district in British Columbia and one of twenty-seven throughout the province. A 24-member Board governs the FVRD with eight directors elected by Electoral Area residents and sixteen appointed from municipal councils. The FVRHD was established by the provincial government to provide the local share of capital funding for health care infrastructure in the Fraser Valley. Working with Fraser Health, the FVRHD supports healthy communities by investing in health care equipment and capital priorities. Learn more about the FVRD and FVRHD Board at fvrd.ca.