Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Teachers’ Association) – In response to the provincial government’s decision to remove SOGI 123 resources, the CTA reaffirms its commitment to human rights, evidence-informed education, and safe, inclusive public schools.

Governments change. Educational resources change. Human rights obligations do not.

https://chilliwackteachers.com/…/Open-letter-Public…

Public education is built on a simple but fundamental promise: every child belongs. That promise must never be compromised by the political priorities of the government of the day. The provincial government’s announcement regarding the removal of SOGI 123 resources from our public schools puts that commitment to the test.



British Columbia’s commitment to secular, non-sectarian public education dates to the 19th century. At the heart of this history is a fundamental principle: our public schools serve everyone, and the personal, religious or political beliefs of some must not come at the expense of the rights, dignity and inclusion of others.

School boards have a responsibility that extends beyond responding to incidents of bullying and harassment.

They must also take proactive and meaningful steps to address the underlying attitudes, prejudices and conditions that allow discrimination to occur in the first place. Creating truly safe and inclusive schools requires more than reacting to harm; it requires actively working to prevent it.

Unequivocally, Boards of Education, both as employers and as providers of public education, have a responsibility to actively prevent discrimination and foster safe and inclusive learning and working environments.



Educators also have a professional and ethical responsibility to value the success of all students, respect diversity, honour the dignity and rights of every individual, and create learning environments that are inclusive, equitable and free from discrimination. These responsibilities are fundamental to our profession and do not change with the political priorities of the government of the day.



The evidence supporting inclusive education is not speculative. A 2024 evaluation by researchers at the University of British Columbia[1], drawing on a decade of student survey data from 482 schools across 55 school districts, found that SOGI 123 helped reduce certain forms of bullying and descrimination among both LGBQ+ and heterosexual students. The benefits increased the longer the initiative was in place.



If the government’s stated objective is to address bullying and improve student safety, why is it removing resources that research has found help achieve those very objectives?



Educational decisions should be informed by research, evidence and the professional expertise of educators.

The provincial government’s decision to remove SOGI 123 resources from public schools defies those very principles, disregarding research that demonstrates their effectiveness in reducing bullying and discrimination.

The safety and well-being of our students must never be sacrificed to accommodate the prejudices or ideological objections of those who oppose inclusive public education.



[1] Saewyc, E. M., Coronel Villalobos, M., Rana, M., Srivastava, S., & Fraser, L. (2024). “Students feel safer here, and more included”: Evaluation of SOGI 123 in BC. Vancouver, BC: Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre (SARAVYC), University of British Columbia.



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CHILLIWACK TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATION



Our concern extends beyond the removal of educational resources. It is also about the message this government’s rhetoric sends to our communities and the behaviours it risks emboldening.

Here in Chilliwack, we know firsthand the consequences of turning human rights and inclusion into political controversies. For nearly a decade, the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association and the BC Teachers’ Federation fought to defend the human rights of educators in our community. Our members demonstrated tremendous courage in sharing their experiences and standing up against discrimination.



We know that political rhetoric has real consequences. It influences how people are treated in our communities, how teachers are treated in their workplaces, and whether students feel safe, accepted and represented in their schools.



We cannot afford to repeat that history.



Teachers welcome meaningful conversations about improving literacy, numeracy, academic achievement and opportunities for students. However, academic excellence and inclusion are not competing priorities. A child’s sense of safety, belonging and dignity is fundamental to their ability to learn.

If this government is serious about strengthening public education, we encourage it to listen to the professionals working in our schools and address the challenges facing our classrooms every day: increasing classroom complexity, insufficient specialist supports, inadequate resources and growing student needs.



We call upon the Chilliwack Board of Education and every Board of Education across British Columbia to take an unequivocal public stand in defense of human rights. This is not a time for silence, ambiguity or passive assurances.

The UBC evaluation identified supportive school and district leadership as an important factor in the successful implementation of inclusion initiatives. Leadership matters, particularly when the rights of marginalized communities become the subject of political controversy.

Elected trustees have a responsibility to demonstrate through both their words and actions that discrimination has no place in our public schools, that the dignity of every student and employee is non-negotiable, and that the rights of marginalized communities will not be compromised by shifting political agendas.

Governments change. Educational resources evolve to meet the needs of students. Human rights obligations do not.



To our 2SLGBTQIA+ students, educators and families: you belong in our schools. Your identities deserve to be respected, your experiences deserve to be represented, and your rights deserve to be defended.

Public education belongs to everyone, and the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association will continue to defend that principle without exception.

Reid Clark, Chilliwack Teachers Assn – Google Images



Reid Clark

President

Cc. Chilliwack Board of Education