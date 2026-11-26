Chilliwack/Ottawa- On November 25, Black Press reported that the new Chilliwack Rapids of the WHL have filed for this design called “SERGE”. Appears to be some sort of river monster or swamp thing type creature.

From Canadian Trademarks Database: (NOTE The trademark application has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and has not yet been assigned to an examiner)

Goods (Nice class & Statement)

9 (1) Downloadable mobile application software for providing news and information in the field of sports; downloadable mobile application providing information in the field of sports league player and team statistics and providing sports information in the nature of player, team and game statistical analysis; computer software applications for mobile phones and handheld computers for coordinating live video and social media feeds; digital publications in the nature of newsletters, articles, and magazines in the field of hockey; decorative magnets; fridge magnets. 14 (2) Costume jewellery; keychains; lapel pins; watches. 16 (3) Printed materials namely printed event programs, books, posters, photos, trading cards, stickers, decals, bumper stickers. 18 (4) All purpose sports bags, hockey bags, backpacks. 21 (5) Beverage containers, namely mugs, glasses, plastic drinking bottles, water bottles. 24 (6) Fabric flags; flags of textile and plastic. 25 (7) Clothing, namely, shorts, pants, shirts, t-shirts, tank tops, jerseys, sweaters, boxer shorts, turtlenecks, sleepwear, warm-up suits, socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants, wrist bands; outerwear, namely jackets, parkas, warm-up suits, scarves; headwear, namely hats and caps. 28 (8) Hockey pucks; hockey sticks; mini-hockey sticks.

Services (Nice class & Statement)

35 (1) Promotion of goods and services of others through sponsorship of sports events; online retail and retail store services for sportswear, clothing, footwear, headwear and sporting goods, sports bottles sold empty, vacuum bottles, reusable water bottles sold empty, sports bags, backpacks, posters, signed photographs and sports memorabilia and sports equipment; advertising the goods and services of others. 36 (2) Financial sponsorship of hockey tournaments and hockey games. 38 (3) Broadcasting and streaming of audio and video recordings of live events via a website and social media platforms; broadcasting of radio and television programs related to sports and sporting events. 41 (4) Entertainment in the nature of hockey games; entertainment services, namely, ice hockey exhibitions.