Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park partners with Cultus Lake Swílhcha Community School for its annual holiday Angel Tree drive to support local families, typically running from late November through mid-December. [1, 2]

How to Participate

Contact: Call 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca to confirm current 2026 dates, tag availability, and drop-off deadlines

Select a Tag: Visit the park office to pick a gift tag from the Angel Tree.

Location: Cultus Lake Park Administrative Office, 4165 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake.

Park Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM (closed on statutory holidays)