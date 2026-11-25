Victoria – From the BC Government media: Effective immediately, the Province is removing SOGI 123 material from government websites and resources and will work to remove it from schools.

The change is part of a broader commitment to involve parents in decisions about what their children are learning.

“Parents are responsible for their children and they should have a say in what those children are taught,” said Premier Lorne Doerkson. “SOGI has become a lightning rod of division in this province and it has pulled attention away from what our schools are there to do. We are acting now to reset that conversation and to bring parents back into it.”

SOGI 123 material is being removed from all government websites and materials, including the resources the Province provides to schools. The Ministry of Education and Child Care will work with school districts to remove SOGI 123 material from schools.

The government is committed to strengthening measures to protect all students. It will do this work alongside a renewed focus in schools on numeracy, literacy and critical thinking.

“Every student in B.C. should be able to go to school and feel safe, and we will strengthen measures to protect all students,” said Lynne Block, Minister of Education and Child Care. “At the same time, parents have told us they want schools concentrating on the basics. Strong numeracy, literacy and critical thinking skills are what students need to succeed, and that is where our focus will be.”

The government is committed to delivering on the promises it made to British Columbians, including ending divisive approaches in public institutions and giving parents a meaningful role in their children’s education. This announcement is one step in that work.