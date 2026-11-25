Mission – The City of Mission has reached a new three-year collective agreement with CUPE Local 1267, the union representing over 354 municipal workers.

The agreement includes improved benefits and wage increases of 6% in 2026, and 5% in 2027, and 4.5% in 2028.

The three-year term gives the City greater predictability for financial planning and budgeting, helping ensure the City can continue to deliver reliable services while managing costs responsibly.

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement that recognizes the important role CUPE and its members play in serving our community,” said Barclay Pitkethly, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Mission. “The agreement is both fair and balanced, providing certainty for employees and Mission taxpayers.”

The agreement recognizes the valued contributions of City staff who deliver essential services and support the community every day. From maintaining roads, parks and facilities to supporting public safety, utilities, frontline customer service, and more, CUPE members play an important role in keeping Mission running smoothly.

“This agreement makes real improvements to wages and benefits for our members,” said Annie Dunville, President of CUPE Local 1267. “I want to thank Mayor and Council for supporting it and for recognizing the work our members do for Mission every day. I’m grateful to our bargaining committee for the work they put into reaching this agreement and to our members for their support and solidarity during the bargaining process.”

The new agreement spans January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2028, and was ratified by Council on November 23 and CUPE 1267 membership on November 13.

The City wishes to thank all members of the bargaining committee for their cooperation throughout the process.