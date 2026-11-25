Chilliwack – Someone wants an early Christmas gift from One Stop Love Shop on Yale Road.

On November 24, staff found the back entrance smashed open, from an attempted theft.

In an Instagram message to FVN from November 25: we are open today.. there will be some repairs going on.. and cleaning up stuff.. but we r open. We want to send a big THANK YOU to Huntley Construction for coming to our rescue and getting our building wall fixed so quickly! We truly appreciate the fast response, hard work, and willingness to help us out with such short notice. It’s always great to know there are reliable local businesses you can count on!

Staff updated FVN on what was taken: An update for you.. the robbery was successful, they drove through the side of our building with a 5 ton truck…in the middle of the night destroyed so much stuff.. stole a few thousand dollars worth of product.. the brand was C*mbabe its a product exclusive to our store.. so if u see any of it being sold.. like b*tts.. and torsos.. those are stolen items.. once again thank u FVN for the article!