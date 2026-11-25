Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Michael Copeland, who has been missing since November 22nd, 2026.

He was last seen at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the 33000 block of George Furguson Way.

He is described as Caucasian, 5’10, 130lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing a large black winter jacket.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Michael, or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-49867