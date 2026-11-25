Fraser Valley – The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) is proud to announce the return of the annual “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive. Since 2008, this community-driven initiative has become a holiday tradition across the region and one of the largest contributors to local food banks during the festive season.

Each year, residents, businesses, community organizations, and first responders come together to help support individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. Donations of non-perishable food items and cash help ensure local food banks can meet increased demand throughout the holiday season.

The UFVRD invites everyone to help “stuff” police cruisers with non-perishable food items or cash donations at designated locations throughout the detachment region.

Events

Agassiz RCMP

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Location: SuperValu, 7024 Cheam Avenue

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Boston Bar RCMP

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Location: Canyon Tire, 48075 Trans-Canada Highway

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hope RCMP

Kal Tire Pancake Breakfast

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Location: Kal Tire, 595 Raab Street

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kal Tire will match all cash donations received during the event.

Stuff the Cruiser Locations

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Buy-Low Foods

489 Wallace Street

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Save-On-Foods

595 Old Hope Princeton Way

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Purr-fect Paws Pet Supplies

960 6th Avenue – Unit A

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP

Spearheaded by the Chilliwack Fire Department and in partnership with Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Bylaw Department, and Chilliwack Emergency Support Services. Last year $45,000 was raised in addition to the food items collected!

Dates: November 28, December 5, 12, and 19.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participating Locations:

Safeway Sardis, 45610 Luckakuck Way

FreshCo, 45858 Yale Road

Real Canadian Superstore, 45779 Luckakuck Way

Save-On-Foods, 45585 Luckakuck Way

Save-On-Foods, 6014 Vedder Road

Save-On-Foods, 46020 Yale Road

Save-On-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way