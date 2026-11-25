Fraser Valley – The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) is proud to announce the return of the annual “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive. Since 2008, this community-driven initiative has become a holiday tradition across the region and one of the largest contributors to local food banks during the festive season.
Each year, residents, businesses, community organizations, and first responders come together to help support individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. Donations of non-perishable food items and cash help ensure local food banks can meet increased demand throughout the holiday season.
The UFVRD invites everyone to help “stuff” police cruisers with non-perishable food items or cash donations at designated locations throughout the detachment region.
Events
Agassiz RCMP
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
Location: SuperValu, 7024 Cheam Avenue
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Boston Bar RCMP
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
Location: Canyon Tire, 48075 Trans-Canada Highway
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Hope RCMP
Kal Tire Pancake Breakfast
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
Location: Kal Tire, 595 Raab Street
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Kal Tire will match all cash donations received during the event.
Stuff the Cruiser Locations
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026
Buy-Low Foods
489 Wallace Street
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Save-On-Foods
595 Old Hope Princeton Way
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Purr-fect Paws Pet Supplies
960 6th Avenue – Unit A
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Chilliwack RCMP
Spearheaded by the Chilliwack Fire Department and in partnership with Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Bylaw Department, and Chilliwack Emergency Support Services. Last year $45,000 was raised in addition to the food items collected!
Dates: November 28, December 5, 12, and 19.
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Participating Locations:
Safeway Sardis, 45610 Luckakuck Way
FreshCo, 45858 Yale Road
Real Canadian Superstore, 45779 Luckakuck Way
Save-On-Foods, 45585 Luckakuck Way
Save-On-Foods, 6014 Vedder Road
Save-On-Foods, 46020 Yale Road
Save-On-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way