Chilliwack – ” see the man with the stage fright” – The Band

The Great Canadian Last Waltz celebrates the timeless and brilliant music of The Band and their final legendary concert, “The Last Waltz”, while shining a spotlight on the rich tradition of Canadian-made original songs that continue to shape our culture.

2026 marks the 50th Anniversary of The Last Waltz.

This powerful show brings together an all-star lineup of professional touring artists, songwriters, and legendary musicians who proudly call Canada home. Spanning generations and crossing the boundaries of genres, this cast is united by a common bond- the music itself, the world it brings together, and the unforgettable songs it inspires.

With deep respect and reverence for The Band, their spirit, and the era they embodied, this homegrown, world-class lineup brings the songs of The Band to life with authenticity, passion, and their own Canadian artistry.

Show Cast: Canadian Juno awards winning blues legend- Jack Semple, Heidi Munro & Scott Patrick (Munro & Patrick- SCMA Group of The Year 2024, 2025), Henry Small (Prism), Julie Masi (Parachute Club), Dave Chobot (The Stampeders), Jerry Cook ( Canadian Blues Sax Player of the Year), and an elite group of sought after BC freelance musicians- Justin Glibbery, Neville Bowman, Scott Gamble, Chris Manuel, Mike Schell.

The Great Canadian Last Waltz – Celebrating the Band and the 50th Anniversary of “The Last Waltz” – Sunday November 29, Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Ticket info here.

The Last Waltz – The Band Tribute – 2026 Facebook