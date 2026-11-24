Chilliwack (Kipp Manor) – Its the Halloween tradition that can be felt at Christmas.

The owners of Kipp Manor, who annually put on a great Halloween display for charity, have announced the 2026 totals:

We wanted to post an end-of-season update on the donations collected from our Halloween season.

We surpassed last Halloween with food and cash donations. This year, I believe there was approximately 65 shopping bags of non-perishable food and $1129.42 cash donated from our amazing community!

We would like to thank everyone for a fun and successful Halloween season and look forward to next year!

In the meantime, after a pretty quick take-down and a short, much needed break, we have decorated for Christmas! We will run from 6-9pm nightly, unless it’s windy or heavy rain, starting this Friday.

Important note* we are not doing a walk-through, it’s walk/drive by only. And we are not collecting food bank donations as we do not have the storage space for the donations during Christmas *

Merry Christmas everyone!

Kipp Manor 2026