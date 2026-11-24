Chilliwack – Celebrate the holiday season with one of cinema’s most beloved classics as It’s a Wonderful Life comes to the big screen at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 2:00 pm. On December 13, in a special collaboration with the Chilliwack Museum and Archives, this nostalgic afternoon will be the perfect opportunity to slow down, embrace the spirit of the season, and be reminded of what truly makes life wonderful.

Following George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting the needs of others ahead of his own, It’s a Wonderful Life is a timeless story of hope, kindness and the power of community. Despite his dreams of adventure and a different future, George finds himself tied to the family business and responsibilities of his small-town community. As the years pass, he begins to wonder what his life might have been if he had made different choices.

When George reaches a moment of deep despair, an unexpected visitor arrives in the form of Clarence Odbody, his guardian angel. Through Clarence’s eyes, George is given the extraordinary opportunity to see what the world would have been like if he had never been born, discovering just how deeply his life has touched the people around him.

Adding to the authenticity of the evening, the film will be projected on the original Paramount silver screen itself, carefully preserved and relocated to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre following the theatre’s closure.

You will have the opportunity to relive the magic of a bygone era while honouring one of Chilliwack’s most beloved entertainment landmarks. Whether you remember visiting the Paramount in its heyday or are discovering its legacy for the first time, It’s a Wonderful Life promises an unforgettable afternoon of local history and classic film.

The afternoon offers more than a movie screening, it’s a celebration of community memory, heritage, and the enduring power of cinema.