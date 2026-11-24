Hope – Hope RCMP biweekly snapshot: November 9 to 22.

Total calls for service: 194

Property crimes: 28

Crimes against persons: 9

Vehicle found down embankment

Boston Bar RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone approximately 80 feet down an embankment off the Trans-Canada Highway near Yale. Witnesses reported that an occupant had exited the vehicle following the collision; however, no one was located when police arrived. Officers found the vehicle abandoned and unoccupied and observed numerous liquor bottles scattered in and around the scene. Extensive patrols of the area were conducted without locating the driver. The registered owner was later identified, and investigators believe the driver likely left the area with the assistance of another person. The investigation continues to determine who may have been driving.

Prohibited driver arrested following repeat contact with police

Hope RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Kawkawa Lake Road. Officers located a man and woman in the area that were associated with the vehicle and determined the man was prohibited from driving. The woman initially provided a false name before eventually identifying herself. At the time, there was no evidence that either person had been operating the vehicle, and no signs of impairment were noted. The man and woman went on their way on foot. Several hours later, the same vehicle was observed travelling on Corbett Street with the prohibited driver behind the wheel. Officers conducted a traffic stop and this time arrested the driver, impounded the vehicle and released him to appear in court at a later date.

Impaired driver located sleeping in driver’s seat

Late one evening, Hope RCMP received a report of a woman asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on Wallace Street. Officers attended and located the woman alone in the vehicle. Open alcohol containers were found inside and officers observed signs of impairment. The driver provided breath samples that resulted in “fail” readings. Further investigation revealed she had previous Immediate Roadside Prohibition and a pending prohibition notice. Police served the outstanding prohibition notice, issued a new 90-day IRP, and impounded the vehicle for 30 days.

Snowmobile stolen near Boston Bar

A property owner contacted Boston Bar RCMP to report the theft of a snowmobile that had been stored on private property along the Trans-Canada Highway. The snowmobile had been left in an open storage area and was discovered missing when the owner returned to retrieve it. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen trailer remains missing

Hope RCMP are continuing to investigate the theft of a trailer stolen from a campground in the Sunshine Valley area. Investigators obtained video surveillance showing a pickup truck towing the trailer eastbound toward Hope on Highway 3. Unfortunately, the footage quality was insufficient to identify the licence plate or any distinguishing features of the vehicle. The stolen trailer has not yet been recovered and the investigation remains ongoing.

Residents are encouraged to take simple precautions, such as locking vehicles and securing property, to reduce the risk of theft.