Abbotsford – A repeat offender well known to the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) through numerous break-and-enter investigations is back in custody following a string of property crimes targeting local businesses and a residential underground parkade over the past several months.

In May of 2026, 39-year-old Devon Reeve was arrested and charged in connection with two separate business break-and-enter investigations. He later pleaded guilty to the offences, received credit for time already served, and was subsequently released back into the community.

Previous release can be found here: http://www.abbypd.ca/…/abbypds-crime-reduction-unit…

On October 17th, 2026, Mr. Reeve was again arrested and charged with one count of Break and Enter and one count of Mischief Under $5,000 in connection with a residential underground parkade incident that occurred on October 17th. On October 23rd, 2026, he was subsequently charged with three additional counts of Break and Enter related to three separate commercial break-ins which occurred between May to October of this year.

AbbyPD’s Crime Reduction Unit played a significant role in identifying and advancing these investigations, ultimately leading to Mr. Reeve’s arrest and the approval of additional charges.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit remains committed to identifying and targeting repeat offenders who repeatedly victimize businesses and residents in our community,” said Sergeant Paul Walker. “These investigations demonstrate the value of focused enforcement and the dedication of our officers in holding repeat offenders accountable.”

AbbyPD is also encouraging residents and business owners to support community safety by participating in Project Clearview, AbbyPD’s voluntary community camera registry program. The program helps investigators quickly identify the locations of security cameras that may have captured evidence, enhancing investigative efficiency and supporting criminal investigations.

For more information about Project Clearview or to register, visit: www.abbypd.ca/project-clearview

Abbotsford Police Files: 2026-20941 2026-44384