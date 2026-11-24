Fairfield Island – The 2026 4th Annual Fairfield Island Christmas Car Convoy is Sunday December 20.

Join them as they slow-roll through the streets of Fairfield Island, spreading Christmas joy.

Decorate your ride and meet everyone at the North end of Young at Tower Rd.

They roll at 6PM.

Facebook info – https://www.facebook.com/events/1685869402976941/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D