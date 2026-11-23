Chilliwack (With files from WHL) – The Western Hockey League’s (WHL) newest franchise will officially take the ice next fall as the Chilliwack Rapids. In partnership with the City of Chilliwack and the WHL, the team unveiled its name and logo November 23, sharing an origin and design inspired by the region’s powerful rivers and rugged landscape.

Website – https://chl.ca/whl-rapids/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/p/Chilliwack-Rapids-WHL-61596788344008/

Season Ticket info – Individual Cost Not Announced – https://www.showpass.com/site/chilliwack-rapids/season-ticket-interest/

Media Radio or TV Not Announced

“I’m thrilled to have a name and look that captures what we believe this team can be,” said Jeremy Colliton, General Manager and Head Coach of the Rapids. “The rapids in the Fraser Valley are fast, powerful, and relentless. Success in hockey requires that same intensity. This brand reflects our passion for hockey and our ambitions for the team and gives our players and the community something they can be proud of.”

The franchise’s visual identity captures the dynamic nature of the river and the rugged natural beauty of the area. At the centre is a stylized “C” that embodies the excitement of the rapids, framed by snow-capped mountains. Sweeping curves and angular lettering suggest speed and momentum, while a palette of green, teal and aqua lends a modern, distinctive look.

Chilliwack’s proud hockey tradition and passionate fan base provide a strong foundation for the Rapids, who will bring WHL hockey back to the city for the first time since 2011.

“City Council is excited to welcome the Rapids home to the Coliseum for the 2027/28 season, and we know our community will come together to give them a special hometown advantage,” said City of Chilliwack Mayor Jason Lum. “We appreciate the team’s choice to represent some of Chilliwack’s most iconic scenery in their brand, and we look forward to seeing them hit the ice next year.”

NOTE When asked about the fate of the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs who also reside at the Chilliwack Coliseum, the official line was: It’s up to them to decide”

The Rapids will begin play in the 2027-28 season as the WHL’s 24th franchise. One of North America’s premier development leagues for young hockey players, the WHL has a long history of preparing talent for professional hockey.

“It’s a privilege to welcome the Chilliwack Rapids to the Western Hockey League as our 24th franchise,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “I’m looking forward to watching the Rapids hit the ice in front of thousands of fans at the Chilliwack Coliseum next season. The future of hockey in Chilliwack has never been brighter and we can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Since the franchise was announced earlier this month, Colliton and his staff have been working to assemble a roster and prepare for the WHL Expansion Draft and WHL Prospects Draft this coming spring.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the debut of a new WHL team in Chilliwack, and we expect that excitement will only grow as the Rapids become an established name in the community,” said Mario Amantea, President of Business Operations. “We want to build on that momentum, fill the Coliseum on game nights and make the Rapids a treasured part of the Chilliwack experience.”

Fans eager to secure season tickets can join a pre-sale waitlist at chilliwackrapids.ca.

Quick facts

Jeremy Colliton, Governor, General Manager and Coach of the Rapids, served as head coach of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks from the 2018-19 through 2021-22 seasons, becoming the youngest head coach in the NHL at the time of his appointment. Colliton also served as an assistant coach for Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The Rapids will play at the Chilliwack Coliseum and compete in the WHL’s B.C. Division and Western Conference beginning in the 2027-28 season.

The Chilliwack Coliseum, a WHL-ready, multipurpose facility with seating for 5,000, opened in 2004 and is now owned and operated by the City of Chilliwack. The City has approved substantial upgrades ahead of the 2027-28 season.

Intro video from 4theWin Media