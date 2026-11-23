Surrey -(with files from TSN/CBC) – After the Winnipeg Blue Bombers fired head coach Mike O’Shea in November 2026 after 12 seasons, ending his tenure as the winningest coach in franchise history, the team ask the BC Loins to talk to their current head coach.

Buck is staying with the Lions Den.

The BC Lions announced November 23n that head coach Buck Pierce has signed a contract extension, keeping him with the organization through the 2029 season.

A finalist for CFL Coach of the Year this past season, Pierce has put his stamp on the franchise since his arrival as the club’s 28th head coach in December 2024. With a regular season record of 21-17, Pierce became just the fifth head coach in club history to win double-digit games in each of his first two seasons after Don Matthews (1983 and 1984), Dave Ritchie (1993 and 1994), Wally Buono (2003 and 2004) and Mike Benevides (2011 and 2012).

“I’m honoured for the opportunity to continue building what we’ve started here in British Columbia,” said Pierce.

“Thank you to Amar Doman, Duane Vienneau, Neil McEvoy and the entire club for believing in me and what we’re striving toward. We have unfinished business, and the work has already begun.”

“We couldn’t be happier to extend Buck for the next three years,” adds general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

The culture he’s built here is second to none and we’re excited he’ll continue leading the BC Lions.”

Under Pierce’s tutelage, Nathan Rourke claimed George Reed Most Outstanding Player and his second Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2025, the same season in which the Lions’ offence set a pro football record of 8.04 yards per play. Highlights of the 2026 season included a Most Outstanding Defensive Player win for Darnell Sankey on a unit that finished in the top three of most major categories league-wide.

Before moving back to the West Coast, the 45-year-old spent ten seasons under Mike O’Shea on the staff of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, first as running backs coach (2014-15), then quarterbacks coach (2016-19) and offensive coordinator (2021-24). His Blue Bomber stint included a pair of Grey Cup victories (2019, 2021) and five consecutive Western Division championships (2019, 2021-24). Additionally, Zach Collaros won CFL Most Outstanding Player in Pierce’s first season as the OC, while Brady Oliveira took home Most Outstanding Canadian in 2023 and 2024.

His first CFL head coaching job represents a true pro football homecoming. Following a record-breaking tenure as quarterback at Mexico State, Pierce signed with the Lions as a free agent on May 16, 2005 and emerged from his first training camp in Chilliwack with a spot on the active roster. After the departure of Casey Printers to the NFL in 2006, Pierce was elevated to number two quarterback behind Dave Dickenson and earned his first Grey Cup ring that year. After moving on to the Blue Bombers in 2010 and helping them reach the 99th Grey Cup against the Lions the following year, Pierce finished his playing career back with the Lions after a trade in September 2013. He sits 12th on the club’s all-time list with 8,964 passing yards and had a record of 22-12-1 as a starter.