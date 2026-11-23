Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance as officers investigate an incident that occurred in the parking lot of the 45000 block of Yale Road on November 11, 2026, between approximately 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity involving two female youths and a tan-coloured minivan in the area during that timeframe. Police are also asking anyone with dash camera footage from vehicles travelling through or parked in the area to review their recordings and contact investigators if they observed anything that may be relevant.

At this stage of the investigation, police are not releasing further details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved.

Anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed activity in the area is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file 2026-50543.