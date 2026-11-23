Abbotsford – AbbyPD – Weekend Recap: Nov 20th to Nov 23rd.

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 287 calls for service.

Friday Night

Officers responded to 60 calls for service overnight, with the shift remaining busy. Of note, patrol officers responded to a weapons complaint near Sevenoaks Shopping Centre after witnesses reported a group of youth in possession of a firearm. Officers quickly located & arrested the youth at the bus loop, where bear spray was recovered. The investigation remains ongoing. Patrol officers also removed 4 impaired drivers & 1 excessive speeder from our roads.

Saturday

Day shift officers responded to 43 calls for service. Officers attended a reported assault at the shelter on Pauline Street, where one person was arrested & the victim was transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries. Several patrol officers also conducted proactive bicycle patrols throughout Abbotsford during the day.

Overnight, officers responded to 57 calls for service. Patrol officers arrested a man after he advanced toward them while armed with a knife. A Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW/Taser) was deployed, allowing officers to safely take the man into custody. Charges are being recommended. Officers also removed 6 impaired drivers overnight.

Sunday

Day shift officers experienced a lighter call volume. Early in the morning, officers attended a sudden death outside the Walmart on Mt. Lehman Rd. The death is not considered suspicious. Officers also conducted proactive traffic enforcement throughout the day.

Overnight, officers responded to 41 calls for service. Officers dealt with several complex mental health-related incidents that required the involvement of multiple officers. Later in the shift, a man was located & arrested after breaking into a construction site.

Weekend Call Summary:

8 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

7 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

3 – Break & Enters

7 – Thefts

5 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

11 impaired drivers removed, & 64 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 3 individuals were held in custody.