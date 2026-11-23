Abbotsford – The Grinch is back, and this time he’s taking centre stage in Abbotsford. Abbotsford Children’s Theatre (ACT) invites the community to experience The Grinch Project 4.0, its own take on the beloved Christmas classic about a grumpy green character determined to steal Christmas from the cheerful residents of Whoville. Through this fresh theatrical interpretation, ACT’s young performers bring the familiar holiday story to life with their own creativity and personality.

The Grinch returns to Abbyville with a special gift for the Whos – inspired by a gift they gave him many years ago. Along the way, familiar faces return, new characters join the adventure, and the Grinch discovers that the greatest gift of all may be the spirit of Christmas itself.

Filled with laughter, creativity, heart, and plenty of fun, The Grinch Project 4.0 promises to be a festive adventure the whole family will enjoy.

ACT is a registered non-profit organization committed to providing children and youth ages 10–18 with opportunities to develop and advance their artistic abilities in all aspects of theatre, within a safe and positive learning environment. Founded in the 1980s by Freddy Latham, a former educator, school trustee and pillar of the Abbotsford arts community, ACT continues to provide young performers with opportunities to learn, grow and share their talents with the community.

The cast has been hard at work since the end of August preparing for this year’s production. In addition to the two public shows, the cast will also present six school-day performances December 2, 3 and 4, all of which have already sold out, providing local students with an opportunity to experience live theatre.

There is also a festive social media contest, A Very Grinchy Mystery, through the ACT Facebook and Instagram channels, inviting the community to follow the clues and guess where a mischievous Grinch hand and Christmas ornament are hiding around Abbotsford. Everyone who submits a guess is automatically entered into a draw to win two tickets to one of the public performances, with correct guesses earning an additional entry. The contest closes November 30, when the winner will be drawn. The holiday-themed challenge adds a little Christmas mischief to the community while building excitement for this year’s production.

“We are excited to bring The Grinch Project 4.0 to the Abbotsford community and share the hard work and dedication of our young performers,” shared Tena Greeley, ACT President. “Our productions provide an opportunity for children and youth to develop their confidence, creativity and passion for the performing arts, while bringing families and the community together through theatre.”

The two public performances take place Friday, December 4 at 7:00pm and Saturday, December 5 at 1:00pm at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way). Guests are encouraged to bring cash to support the non-profit organization through raffles and other fundraising activities during intermission. All aspects of the production, from costume and set design to raffle donations and ticket sales, are coordinated by ACT’s volunteer board of directors with support from actor parents.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.abbotsfordchildrenstheatre.org/