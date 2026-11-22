National Safe Driving Week: A Reminder for Every Driver

National Safe Driving Week takes place across Canada from December 1 to 7, 2026. Organized by the Canada Safety Council, this annual campaign has been running since the 1950s. Its purpose is to remind Canadians that safe driving practices are essential to preventing collisions, injuries and deaths on our roads.

Driving is something most of us do regularly, often without giving much thought to the decisions we make. Familiar routes and years of experience can make driving seem almost automatic. Unfortunately, familiarity can also lead to complacency.

Safe driving requires more than knowing the rules of the road. It means recognizing hazards, making sound decisions, managing risk and accepting responsibility for the safety of everyone who shares the road.

Safe Driving Begins With the Driver

Modern vehicles offer many safety features, including antilock brakes, electronic stability control, collision warnings and automatic emergency braking. These technologies can help prevent collisions or reduce their severity, but none replaces an attentive and competent driver.

A driver’s attitude matters too. Impatience, frustration and overconfidence can lead to unnecessary risks. Patience, consideration and predictable behaviour make roads safer for everyone.

Pay Attention

Driving requires continuous attention. Drivers must observe the road, monitor surrounding traffic and anticipate what other road users might do.

Distractions such as cellphone use, adjusting vehicle controls, eating or becoming absorbed in something happening outside the vehicle interfere with that process. Distraction can also be mental. A driver looking straight ahead may still be preoccupied with a conversation or something unrelated to driving.

Set up navigation and vehicle controls before leaving, put the cellphone away and avoid activities that compete for your attention.

Choose a Safe Speed

A posted speed limit does not guarantee that travelling at that speed is safe. British Columbia’s Motor Vehicle Act requires drivers to consider road, traffic, visibility and weather conditions when choosing their speed.

Rain, fog, darkness, snow, ice, loose gravel, curves and restricted sightlines may all require slowing down. A driver can be travelling below the posted limit and still be going too fast for the conditions.

Don’t allow pressure from impatient drivers behind you to influence your decisions. Their impatience doesn’t make the road ahead any safer.

Leave Enough Space

Following too closely reduces the time available to react when traffic slows or stops. The two-second rule is a useful starting point in favourable conditions. Choose a fixed point on the road and count the time between the vehicle ahead passing it and your vehicle reaching the same point.

Increase that distance when traction or visibility is poor, traffic is unpredictable or your vehicle is heavily loaded. A good space cushion provides time to recognize developing hazards and respond safely.

Never Drive Impaired or Fatigued

Alcohol, cannabis, other drugs and some medications can affect judgment, coordination, perception and reaction time. You don’t have to feel intoxicated to have your driving ability impaired. Plan ahead and arrange a designated driver or another safe way home if you intend to consume alcohol or cannabis.

Fatigue is another serious risk. Tired drivers have difficulty maintaining attention and responding to hazards. Severe fatigue can cause microsleeps, brief periods when a driver actually falls asleep.

Get adequate rest before driving, take breaks on longer trips and stop somewhere safe if you become drowsy. Coffee, fresh air and loud music are not substitutes for sleep.

Share the Road

Drivers share roads with pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, commercial vehicles, farm equipment and many other road users. Some have little protection if a collision occurs.

Pay particular attention near crosswalks, intersections, schools and bus stops. Give pedestrians and cyclists the space required by law when passing, and allow more room whenever conditions warrant it. Be especially alert at night and when visibility is restricted.

Courtesy matters. Allowing another driver to merge, waiting for a safe passing opportunity or slowing down for a vulnerable road user can prevent a serious collision.

Prepare for Winter Driving

December brings shorter days and the possibility of rain, snow, ice and freezing temperatures in British Columbia.

Before travelling, clear snow and ice from all windows, mirrors and lights. Make sure your tires are suitable for the conditions and your vehicle is mechanically sound.

On the road, reduce speed when traction or visibility deteriorates, increase following distance and avoid sudden braking, acceleration or steering movements.

Remember that four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive can help a vehicle get moving, but they don’t provide additional braking traction. A vehicle that accelerates confidently on snow and ice may still have difficulty stopping or turning.

If conditions become too hazardous, consider delaying your trip.

A Year-Round Responsibility

National Safe Driving Week is an opportunity to review the choices we make behind the wheel, but safe driving is a year-round responsibility.

Every trip involves decisions about speed, space, attention, road conditions and the actions of others. Even experienced drivers can benefit from reviewing their habits and recognizing where they could make safer choices.

The goal isn’t simply to avoid a traffic ticket or prevent vehicle damage. It’s to give everyone who uses the road a better chance of reaching their destination safely.

Make safe driving a habit every time you get behind the wheel.

Canonical URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/road-safety-programs/national-safe-driving-week-2026-reminder-every-driver

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca