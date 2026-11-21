Surrey – Every community has a story.

Over time, that story is written chapter by chapter by the people who live, work, volunteer and build a future together. For more than 75 years, the Surrey RCMP had the privilege of being part of Surrey’s story and helping write many of those chapters alongside you.

As the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) approaches the conclusion of its role in Surrey, I want to take a moment to reflect on that shared history and express my sincere gratitude to the residents, businesses, community organizations, and partners who have supported our members throughout this remarkable journey.

On November 29, 2026, SPOSU will complete its temporary policing support role in Surrey. Guildford/Fleetwood, District 2, has been our final area of responsibility as we conclude the two-year Memorandum of Understanding that established SPOSU to provide transitional policing support to the Surrey Police Service.

For our members, this moment marks the closing of an important chapter, but it is also the final page in a much longer book.

Since May 1, 1951, generations of RCMP officers and employees have had the honour of serving Surrey through decades of growth, transformation, and change. Together, we witnessed Surrey evolve from a small community into one of Canada’s largest and most vibrant cities. Through it all, our members worked alongside residents to help keep neighbourhoods safe, support victims, solve crimes, respond to emergencies, and strengthen the bonds that make communities resilient.

The legacy of the Surrey RCMP was never written by police alone. It has been shaped by the trust placed in us by the people we served. It was built through partnerships with schools, businesses, non-profit organizations, local leaders, and countless community members who shared a commitment to making Surrey a better place for everyone.

As this chapter ends, the story continues.

While SPOSU’s role will end on November 29, 2026, the BC RCMP will continue to have a significant presence in Surrey through our provincial headquarters in Green Timbers. As well through provincial and integrated policing teams, including the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services, and other specialized resources, our members will continue supporting the Surrey Police Service and contributing to public safety throughout the region.

For members of the public with existing police files or investigations in the Guildford/Fleetwood area as of November 29, 2026, the Surrey Police Service will become the primary point of contact for questions, follow-up, and ongoing investigative matters.

As we turn the final page on our community policing role in Surrey, I want to offer a heartfelt thank you.

Thank you for the confidence you placed in us.

Thank you for welcoming our members into your neighbourhoods, schools, businesses, and community events.

Thank you for the kindness, support, and partnerships that helped us serve this city to the best of our abilities.

We have shared difficult days and hopeful ones. We have stood together during emergencies, celebrated achievements, comforted those experiencing loss, and marked milestones that have shaped this community’s history. Those experiences became part of a story we will always carry with us.

Most importantly, we have had the privilege of serving you.

Although November 29 marks the end of SPOSU’s role in Surrey, it does not mark the end of the relationship between the BC RCMP and this community. Our members will continue serving Surrey through provincial and integrated policing responsibilities, and we remain committed to supporting public safety throughout the region.

The Surrey RCMP’s chapter in this city’s history may be ending, but its place in Surrey’s story will not be forgotten.

It has been an honour to be part of that story.

With sincere appreciation,

Chief Superintendent Wendy Mehat

Officer in Charge

BC RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit