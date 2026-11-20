Victoria/Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – BC MLA’s were sworn in on Thursday November 19. BC elect Premier Lorne Doerkson and his cabinet will be taking the oath on Friday November 20.

Á’a:líya Warbus Chilliwack-Cultus Lake posted to social media: I had the tremendous honour of being sworn in as a member of the 44th Parliament of British Columbia. I want to thank everyone who helped me along the way, especially my family and support system who have picked me up when I’ve needed it most. To the constituents of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake, thank you. It means so much to me that you have entrusted me to represent you in Victoria once again. I promise I will work as hard as I can to deliver on the needs of Chilliwackers, and all British Columbians.

Tony Luck MLA Fraser -Nicola: I had the honour of taking the oath of office at the British Columbia Legislature for the second time in two years.

The first time, I took that walk to serve in opposition. Today, I walked down that same aisle as a member of government.

Both occasions were deeply emotional and humbling, knowing the trust and responsibility the people of Fraser–Nicola have placed in me to represent them in Victoria.

I am sincerely grateful to the residents of Fraser–Nicola for their continued trust, confidence, and support. It is a privilege to represent such a remarkable riding and the hardworking people who call it home.

My commitment remains unchanged: to be a strong voice for Fraser–Nicola, to stand up for our communities, and to work tirelessly to ensure their priorities are heard and respected in Victoria.