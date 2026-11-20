Cultus Lake – UPDATE – A magical lakeside forest coming to life with thousands of twinkling lights? Yes, please!

Saturday, November 21, from 4–8 PM, the towering evergreens at Main Beach will glow with holiday magic, transforming Cultus Lake Park into a sparkling winter wonderland!

Wander through a festive artisan market, enjoy delicious food trucks, sip hot cocoa by the fire pits, and make merry memories with Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

And for the grand finale? Look to the skies at 7:45 PM! Watch spectacular fireworks light up the night, with bursts of colour dancing across the lake.

A few insider tips:

Arrive early and carpool to ease traffic.

Parking is by donation, supporting future community events.

Bring camping chairs for fireworks viewing!

Bundle up and pack your rain gear!

Make restaurant reservations ahead of time.

Tourism Chilliwack Facebook Video – https://www.facebook.com/reel/1856196432180732

ORIGINAL STORY – The Cultus Lake Community Events and Engagement Committee presents Cultus Lake Christmas! Join in on the free, family friendly festivities at Main Beach on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Take a photo with Santa Claus, shop the artisan vendors, sip hot cocoa and enjoy live music by local artists! The Christmas light display turns Cultus Lake Park into a winter wonderland. This year, the event will feature a fireworks display at 7:45 pm off the Main Beach docks.

Don’t miss entering the Christmas children’s colouring contest! Drop off your colouring pages to Santa’s tent and be entered in to win one of the festive prizes.

Colouring Contest Page (Option One): Gingerbread Man

Colouring Contest Page (Option Two): Santa’s Workshop

Colouring Contest Page (Option Three): Snowman

Parking will be by donation for upcoming events in the park!

Help them, light up Cultus Lake Park this Christmas with your generous Christmas tree sponsorship. Please contact the committee to learn more about sponsorship opportunities at cultuscommunityevents@cultuslake.bc.ca or contact the Park office at 604-858-3334.